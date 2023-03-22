Girl raped in Spain before being horrifically assaulted at knifepoint inside supermarket toilet

By Imran Khan • 22 March 2023 • 17:23

Police in Spain have arrested two suspects after a teenage girl was sexually assaulted inside a supermarket toilet

A 14-year-old girl has been raped by two suspects after they attacked her inside a supermarket in Spain.

According to the Policia Nacional, the incident took place in Alicante on Tuesday, March 21, at 4 pm.

As per police reports cited in El Confidencial, “the rape allegedly took place in the toilets of a supermarket in the Pla neighbourhood”.

Officials said that the minor was alone inside the toilet and was then approached by two individuals.

She was then sexually assaulted and then was threatened by the men, who held her at knife point before moving her to another area.

Police said that the suspects then continued to assault her further.

After conducting investigations, the Policia Nacional has arrested two men accused of raping the girl.

Official reports suggest that both are 22-year-old and are being held at the Alicante Provincial Police Station awaiting trial.

As per sources cited in local newspapers, the suspects are being accused of sexual assault, the final date of their trial has not been made public.

