Chitty Chitty BANG BANG, Dick Van Dyke crashes car in Malibu

By John Ensor • 23 March 2023 • 9:21

SvenBannuscher/Shutterstock

Legendary actor Dick Van Dyke suffered a car crash in Malibu after it skidded in wet weather.

The Chitty Chitty Bang Bang star, 97, lost control of his car before smashing into a gate, leaving him with a bloody nose and possible concussion. It is understood that he did not require hospital treatment. According to a report by The independent.

The accident occurred onWednesday March 22. Police officers arrived at the scene to find him behind the wheel of his Lexus LS 500.

Van Dyke is no stranger to car incidents. In 2013, he escaped unhurt after his car burst into flames on a Los Angeles motorway. He was pulled from the vehicle, having not realised the Jaguar was on fire.

He told TMZ at the time, “It just started making a noise, and I thought I had a flat at first, then it started to smoke, then it burned to a crisp.”

He said he escaped unhurt and “there was a fireman, a nurse and a cop just happened to be passing by. Somebody’s looking after me”.

The veteran actor has been taking it easy in recent years, although he has featured in various film and TV projects.

Most recently, Van Dyke had a vocal role in the Jim Carrey Showtime drama Kidding.

In 2018, he made a cameo appearance in the Disney musical Mary Poppins Returns, a much anticipated follow-up to the popular 1964 musical in which he starred with Julie Andrews.

He is set to appear in a new comedy film, Capture the Flag, where a group of elderly veterans play a spirited game of “capture the flag” for the privilege of raising Old Glory every morning in their community.

