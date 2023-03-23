Mining for flavour: Vera’s culinary time capsule with month-long event

By Betty Henderson • 23 March 2023 • 15:43

Some of the delicious dishes on the menu were presented at an opening ceremony for a historical culinary event in Vera showcasing the town’s cuisine during the mining boom. Photo credit: Ayuntamiento de Vera (via Facebook)

GUESTS are invited to step back in time and indulge in the sumptuous flavors of the past at a unique gastronomic event in Vera. The month-long event began on Wednesday, March 22 and aims to bring local residents and visitors a taste of the traditional gastronomy in the Levante Almería region during the mining period.

Four top-level restaurants in the area; Terraza Carmona Restaurant, Juan Moreno, Lua Puerto Rey, and Maraú Beach Club will take diners on a journey to Almería’s mining boom in the 19th and 20th centuries.

This unique event is taking place at the same time as the “Lights and Shadows: society in the southeast of Spain during mining times” exhibition hosted at the La Victoria Convent. The exhibition is showcasing original recipes from stately homes owned by Almería’s bourgeoisie, and aims to highlight the importance of gastronomy during the mining period.

The event will offer an exquisite culinary experience to all visitors. Menus on offer feature a wide range of dishes, all based on centuries-old recipes. From succulent meats to delicious seafood, each dish will transport visitors to a time gone by.