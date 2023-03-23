Shocking study reveals THESE two cities in Spain are among highest consumers of ketamine and cocaine in Europe 

By Imran Khan • 23 March 2023 • 17:26

Shocking study reveals THESE two cities in Spain are among the highest consumers of ketamine and cocaine in Europe Image : Serpeblu Shutterstock.com

A study of wastewater from 104 cities in Europe reveals two cities in Spain are among the highest consumers of ketamine and cocaine

According to a recent study conducted by the European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction (EMCDDA), two cities in Spain have ranked among the highest in Europe in terms of ketamine and cocaine consumption.

The study which has been cited in a report by La Vanguardia had been conducted across 104 European cities in 21 countries, based on the consumption of drugs on the continent.

As per the data, Barcelona ranked as the highest consumer of cocaine among all the European cities surveyed for the study.

On the other hand, Tarragona ranked second with regard to the consumption of cocaine.

The study also found that six substances including, cocaine, cannabis, amphetamine, methamphetamine, MDMA and ketamine were present “almost everywhere” in 2022.

It adds that “traces of cocaine and methamphetamines are increasingly being detected in European wastewater and are spreading to new cities across the continent, revealing a widespread and complex drug problem”, states EMCDDA.

As far as cocaine is concerned, the city with the highest daily use per 1,000 inhabitants is Antwerp, with a rate of about 2,400 milligrams of the drug on average per day. Second is Tarragona, with more than 1,600 milligrams.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.