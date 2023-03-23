VeChain (VET) attracts New Partnership, Litecoin (LTC) Prepares for halving while Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Presale sees 6000+ buyers

By EWN • 23 March 2023 • 10:15

Recently, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) made headlines as its presale phase exploded with 2203% gains. Meanwhile, VeChain (VET) secured a new partnership that further strengthens its position in the market, and Litecoin (LTC) is preparing for its halving event. In this article, we’ll take a closer look at these three major developments and what they mean for the future of these cryptocurrencies.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is a promising and innovative crowdfunding platform that aims to revolutionise the way early-stage companies raise capital and investors access investment opportunities.

One of the main features that sets Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) apart from traditional crowdfunding platforms is its use of fractionalized non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in place of traditional funding rounds. Startups can raise capital by minting equity-backed NFTs which can be sold to investors for as little as $1.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)’s approach allows investors to invest in a project with a smaller capital outlay, which makes it more accessible to a wider range of investors. For startups, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) provides a more efficient and secure way to raise funds without the added headache of dealing with bankers and regulators.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) uses a utility token, ORBN, as fuel for its platform and as an incentive for investors to participate. For instance, holding ORBN in the wallet comes with staking rewards and first access to new investment opportunities.

Investors leaped at the chance to purchase Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) during its presale phase, with over 6,000 buyers participating and tokens surging by over 2203%.

VeChain (VET)

VeChain (VET) is one of the most established and successful projects in the crypto space. VeChain (VET) has secured a number of high-profile partnerships, including ones with Walmart China and BMW Group.

The latest partnership to be announced by VeChain (VET) is with the Boston Consultancy Group (BCG) to drive sustainability in the blockchain space. This new partnership further solidifies VeChain’s (VET) position as a leader in enterprise solutions using blockchain technology.

VeChain (VET)’s secret weapon is the VeChain (VET) Proof-of-Authority (PoA) consensus mechanism, which allows for high-performance transactions with low energy costs. The PoA model is particularly important as it enables VeChain (VET) to scale up its platform quickly and efficiently, providing maximum security and performance.

By partnering with BCG, VeChain (VET) will be able to leverage BCG’s expertise in sustainability and environmental impact assessment, allowing the project to further develop its blockchain-driven solutions.

Litecoin (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) is a major cryptocurrency that has been around since 2011. Litecoin (LTC) was initially conceived as an alternative to Bitcoin (BTC) with faster transaction times and lower fees. Since then, Litecoin (LTC) has become one of the leading digital currencies in terms of market capitalisation and adoption.

Currently, Litecoin (LTC) is preparing for its halving event, which is predicted to take place sometime in late 2023. The Litecoin (LTC) halving event occurs every 4 years and involves a reduction in block rewards from 12.5 LTC per block to 6.25 LTC per block, resulting in a significant reduction in the rate of new coin creation.

The Litecoin (LTC) halving traditionally has a bullish effect on the price of Litecoin (LTC) as investors flock to capitalize on the reduced supply and increased demand for the coin. As such, it is likely that Litecoin (LTC) will experience a notable price increase in the lead-up to this event – making now a great time to invest.

Find Out More About The Orbeon Protocol Presale

Website: https://orbeonprotocol.com/

Presale: https://presale.orbeonprotocol.com/register

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido