John Bishop announces family tragedy

By Julia Cameron • 24 March 2023 • 12:51

Photo by Featureflash Photo Agency at Shutterstock

Comedian John Bishop explained today why he pulled out of his new stage show and it is because his mother Kathy has died.

He said that just weeks ago his mum had been singing along to the songs in his theatre show, Mother Goose, but that she became ill and had been admitted to hospital where she passed away.

The message was written with two photographs attached of John with his mother and with a video of Kathy singing along at the Panto, which is in Liverpool.

He wrote, “Two weeks ago my mum came to see me in Mother Goose in Liverpool and joined in the sing-a-long at the end, as I knew she would.” He then went on to say “As a family we are heartbroken. She was a mother, a grandmother and a great grandmother and she loved us all. Next week she would have been married to my dad for 62 years and they had a love and friendship that was beautiful to be around.”

He then went on to thank the Whiston Hospital on ward 3 who he said provided “exceptional care for us all.” John then added “I will never have another mother, but I will be eternally grateful for being lucky enough to have had the one I did. Good night mum, you were our sunshine.”

The comedian has been replaced by understudy Gabriel Fleary while he takes compassionate leave from the production.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Source: https://www.thesun.co.uk/tvandshowbiz/21821054/john-bishop-pain-heartbreaking-tragedy-family-mum-death/