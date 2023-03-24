By Chris King • 24 March 2023 • 1:35

Image of Bordeaux town hall on fire. Credit: Telegram Disaster News

Protests over President Macron’s pensions reform bill continue in France with demonstrators setting fire to Bordeaux town hall.

Mass protests continued across France this Thursday, March 23, with people taking to the streets of many large cities. In the city of Bordeaux, an estimated 110,000 people marched, resulting in the town hall being set on fire. As seen in a video posted on the Disaster News Telegram channel, the front facade of the building went up in flames.

110 000 personnes à #Bordeaux . Du jamais vu . Coupure générale électricité dans l' hyper centre . Feux multiples et continus #manifestation #Greve23Mars pic.twitter.com/HXLzfE2mEK — V_U (@Cowboy71348310) March 23, 2023

French citizens have been demonstrating non-stop for several days now since President Macron’s controversial pensions reform bill was passed last Thursday 16, which raises the retirement age to 64 in the country.

In Paris, protesters once again clashed violently with riot police. Tear gas was deployed against crowds on the Grands Boulevards, where officers baton-charged the crowd, who were seen in live television images responding with fireworks and stones.

It was reported in the city of Rennes that a female teacher had her finger blown off by a riot control grenade fired by the security forces.

💥#BREAKING 🚨 #France 🇨🇵 In #Rouen, a teacher had her hand ripped off by a de-encirclement grenade fired (riot control explosive)#Rennes: supermarket taken by storm.

#Bordeaux: Tram line on fire.🔥 Law enforcement is trying to break through a front line, and are forced to stop pic.twitter.com/xUokf72ZD3 — Militant.André.D (@Circonscripti18) March 23, 2023



Video footage from Paris posted on the Telegram channel of Disaster News showed overturned cars lining a street, with one even ablaze.

Huge mounds of rubbish that have sat uncollected were set fire to in the streets of the capital, along with piles of wooden pallets. A spokesperson for the Interior Ministry reported that Thursday’s crowds were the largest in Paris since the demonstrations began back in January. It estimated that approximately 119,000 people had taken to the streets, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

According to the unions though, the number approached 800,000. They also claimed that around 3.5 had turned out across the entire country. This figure was scoffed at by the Interior Ministry which instead placed the number at nearer 1.089 million. March 7 – according to government data – saw the highest turnout of around 1.28 million protesters hit the streets of the capital.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.