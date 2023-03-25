Average price of electricity in Spain takes another huge fall on Sunday, March 26

By Chris King • 25 March 2023 • 22:15

Image of electricity pylons. Credit: Dmitrydesign/Shutterstock.com

On Sunday, March 26, the average price of electricity in Spain falls by 27.05 per cent.

The average price of electricity for regulated rate customers linked to the wholesale market in Spain will fall by 27.05 per cent on Sunday, March 26, compared to today, Saturday 25. Specifically, it will stand at €28.48 /MWh.

According to the operator of the Iberian Energy Market (OMIE), in the auction, the cost of energy in the wholesale market – the so-called ‘pool’ – will stand at €28.48 /MWh tomorrow.

Monday’s cheapest time will be between the hours of midday and 6pm, at €0/MWh, while the most expensive will be between 9pm and 10pm, at €104.63 /MWh.

Compensation for gas companies of €0/MWh is added to this pool price for the 27th consecutive day. It must be paid by

consumers who are beneficiaries of the measure, consumers of the regulated tariff (PVPC), or those who, despite being on the free market, have an indexed rate.

The average accumulated monthly price of electricity until March 19 stands at €94.11/MWh. That is about €38.46 less than the €132.57/MWh of the same period in February.

