Cardano (ADA) and Polkadot (DOT) Investors: Discover the power of TMS Network (TMSN) for a 700% Crypto Windfall in 2023

By EWN • 25 March 2023 • 9:30

Nobody can deny the importance of blockchain technology; it is arguably the most impactful invention of our time. Competition in the blockchain development arena is fierce, with Cardano (ADA) and Polkadot (DOT) duking it out for market dominance. TMS Network (TMSN) bridges different blockchains to bring derivatives to crypto trading.

Cardano (ADA) – A Blockchain That Takes Itself Seriously.

Cardano (ADA) is a third-generation blockchain platform launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson, a co-founder of Ethereum. Its development is guided by peer-reviewed research and focuses on scalability, sustainability, and interoperability.

The Cardano (ADA) platform has two layers: the Cardano (ADA) Settlement Layer (CSL) for transactions and the Cardano (ADA) Computation Layer (CCL) for smart contracts. Cardano’s (ADA) multi-phase rollout includes the Byron, Shelley, Goguen, Basho, and Voltaire eras, each introducing key features and improvements.

Cardano (ADA) is often considered “the thinking person’s blockchain”. With its focus on rigorous research and community projects, Cardano (ADA) has a reputation of “seriousness” in a cryptoverse beset by frivolities. Recently, the United Nations launched a Cardano (ADA) stake pool to raise funds for refugees.

Polkadot (DOT) – A Good Idea, but Failed To Live Up to Expectations.

Polkadot (DOT) is a scalable, interoperable blockchain platform founded in 2016 by Dr Gavin Wood, also a co-founder of Ethereum. Developed by Web3 Foundation and Parity Technologies, Polkadot (DOT) aims to enable cross-chain communication and create a decentralised web of blockchains. Its unique architecture consists of a central Relay Chain and multiple connected Parachains. Polkadot (DOT) employs a hybrid consensus mechanism, combining Nominated Proof of Stake (NPoS) and GRANDPA finality.

The native Pokadot token is used for governance, staking, and bonding. Polkadot (DOT) launched its mainnet in May 2020 after multiple testnet iterations.

Polkadot (DOT) reached its peak in 2021 and was largely unaffected by the 2022 crypto winter because Polkadot (DOT) just wasn’t that high to begin with. Developers and investors have been asking if Polkadot’s (DOT) days are done, and if there are better alternatives.

TMS Network (TMSN) – Where Crypto and Derivatives Meet

Derivatives trading involves buying and selling financial contracts whose value is derived from an underlying asset, such as stocks, commodities, currencies, or interest rates. Derivatives are used for hedging, speculation, or arbitrage, enabling traders to manage risk, bet on price movements, or exploit market inefficiencies. …and is not part of the cryptosphere.

Until now.

TMS Network (TMSN) is a new decentralised exchange encompassing derivatives and crypto assets. TMS Network (TMSN) is a 21st-century trading platform providing 21st-century solutions.

TMS Network (TMSN) is the platform the cryptosphere demands. Users no longer have to rely on multiple trading platforms and use intermediaries and bridges to participate in all markets. With a comprehensive investors toolkit complete with market signals, on-chain analysis, and arbitrage calls, TMS Network (TMSN) is the only trading platform needed to satisfy even the most demanding trader’s needs.

Savvy investors have recognised the enormous profit potential of TMS Network (TMSN) and have already bought all available TMS Network (TMSN) tokens during the first phase of its presale. It is unsurprising that TMS Network (TMSN) has seen an increase in value of over 700% since its launch.

It is not too late to join the party. TMS Network (TMSN) tokens are now in the second phase of presale, and available at $0.038.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido