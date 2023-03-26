Crescendo International Choir offers three free concerts in April

By Anna Ellis • 26 March 2023 • 14:19
Former choir President Mary Mitchell receiving a gift from the choir as thanks for all her hard work from Robin Myers, new choir President. Image: Crescendo International Choir.
Admission will be free but there will be a bucket collection for charity when exiting the church. Doors open at 5.30.PM.
Two more concerts will be given after Easter. One will be Saturday, April 15 at Santiago Apostol Church in Benijofar. This performance will take place around 8.00.PM, after the mass.
This free concert will feature a bucket collection upon exiting the church. Funds raised will be used to support the Town Hall’s Social Services Department.
Thirdly, Crescendo International Choir will be performing at La Siesta Evangelical Church in La Siesta Urbanization, Torrevieja, on Monday, April 17 at 6.30.PM.
There will also be a bucket collection at this free concert in support of the church’s charity work.
For more details about the choir or its upcoming events, please check out crescendo-choir.com.
You can also follow the group on Facebook at CrescendoTorrevieja. Or if you have questions, email info@crescendo-choir.com.
The choir would be delighted to have more singers, especially basses. All singers are welcome!
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.