Crescendo International Choir offers three free concerts in April

Admission will be free but there will be a bucket collection for charity when exiting the church. Doors open at 5.30.PM.

Two more concerts will be given after Easter. One will be Saturday, April 15 at Santiago Apostol Church in Benijofar. This performance will take place around 8.00.PM, after the mass.

This free concert will feature a bucket collection upon exiting the church. Funds raised will be used to support the Town Hall’s Social Services Department.

Thirdly, Crescendo International Choir will be performing at La Siesta Evangelical Church in La Siesta Urbanization, Torrevieja, on Monday, April 17 at 6.30.PM.

There will also be a bucket collection at this free concert in support of the church’s charity work.

For more details about the choir or its upcoming events, please check out crescendo-choir.com.

You can also follow the group on Facebook at CrescendoTorrevieja. Or if you have questions, email info@crescendo-choir.com.

The choir would be delighted to have more singers, especially basses. All singers are welcome!