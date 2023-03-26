By Imran Khan • 26 March 2023 • 15:50

Homeless man in UK kills and burns elderly woman´s body after she ‘offered him a roof over his head’ Image: ScreenGrab Norfolk Police

A homeless man in the UK has been found guilty of murder after he killed a woman in her 80s who took him into her home

A homeless man in the Uk has been convicted of murdering an elderly woman who offered him a home to stay.

The incident happened in Gorleston, as according to the Norfolk Constabulary, 42-year-old Allan Scot murdered Patricia Holland at her home on Lowestoft Road.

Scott was convicted after a jury took just over two hours to deliver a unanimous guilty verdict at Norwich Crown Court.

Official reports by the police state that Scott had previously pleaded guilty to preventing a lawful burial.

Police said that “Scott had lodged with Patricia since August 2020 after they met while he was homeless and selling his paintings outside a shop on the High Street in Gorleston”.

Officers were informed by her neighbours after Patricia turned up at their home in a distressed state at 9.21pm on Saturday 24 July.

Reports stated that “Scott had become abusive and argued with Patricia over some burned pasta”.

The police then attended and tried to convince Scott to leave, after Patricia asked them for it.

Officers spoke to Scott who was initially “uncooperative but eventually agreed to leave the address to prevent a breach of the peace”, a statement by the police.

Her area was then secured by the police who left at 10 pm, as Patricia was alone at her house.

But local CCTV footage later revealed that Scott walked back to the house, just “17 minutes after the officers left”.

“The following afternoon, on Sunday, July 25, Patricia’s daughter, Kathryn Holland called round to her mother’s address and was told by Scott that her mother had gone to church and would not be home until 530pm”, said the police statement.

It added, “Kathryn noticed what looked like blood on the door and called the police as she was concerned about her mother’s welfare”.

“Enquiries into Patricia’s whereabouts continued throughout the day, but she could not be located and the following day, Monday 26 July, Scott was arrested on suspicion of her murder”, the statement continued.

Following today’s conviction, Senior Investigating Officer, Chris Burgess said, “This is a truly shocking crime where a vulnerable, well-liked elderly woman was murdered in her home by a man she had taken sympathy on and provided shelter to”.

He said that “It is clear Patricia was murdered in her hallway, then Allan Scott has gone to extreme measures to attempt to hide the heinous crime he committed”.

“The callous act of then burning her body on a fire in the back garden is inexcusable”, he added.

Burgess also stated that “The extensive investigation, and help from experts, found key evidence that showed Scott had murdered Patricia and went to extreme lengths to conceal his actions”.

Scott will now face his sentence on a date yet to be announced.

