Huercal-Overa Town Council to extend the Greenway connecting it with Almajalejo and the Almanzora

This means the Greenway will be increased by 5 kilometres, linking it with Alamajalejo by a pedestrian footbridge to be installed on the A-7 motorway.

There will also be two more footbridges, the adaptation of the Almajalejo area and signposting.

With this adaptation, the Vi Verde de Huercal-Overa Nature Trail forms part of the Network of Nature Trails promoted by the Ministry of Agriculture.

The Mayor, Domingo Fernandez, stressed that: “The City Council will continue to improve the Greenway adapting it to Nature.”

“We will extend the nature trails and continue to offer more miles for the leisure and sporting enjoyment of our neighbours and visitors.”

He added: “ We will continue to work on this tourist attraction.”

