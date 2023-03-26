By Anna Ellis • 26 March 2023 • 15:33
Huercal-Overa Town Council to extend the Greenway connecting it with Almajalejo and the Almanzora. Image: Huercal-Overa City Council
This means the Greenway will be increased by 5 kilometres, linking it with Alamajalejo by a pedestrian footbridge to be installed on the A-7 motorway.
There will also be two more footbridges, the adaptation of the Almajalejo area and signposting.
With this adaptation, the Vi Verde de Huercal-Overa Nature Trail forms part of the Network of Nature Trails promoted by the Ministry of Agriculture.
The Mayor, Domingo Fernandez, stressed that: “The City Council will continue to improve the Greenway adapting it to Nature.”
“We will extend the nature trails and continue to offer more miles for the leisure and sporting enjoyment of our neighbours and visitors.”
He added: “ We will continue to work on this tourist attraction.”
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
