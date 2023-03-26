Mijas hands over five urban vegetable gardens to local residents

The Mayor of Mijas, Josele Gonzalez, confirmed: “We are handing over five urban allotments to pensioners and retirees of the municipality in a project that for us is fundamental in the area of the Elderly.”

“It is very nice to see the community that is created among them, and how those who have more experience tilling the land help the newer people.”

The mayor added: “Mijas currently has 200 plots of urban gardens distributed between La Cala and Las Lagunas. These are open-air spaces where the towns’ elderly can promote active ageing.”

Antonio Fernandez one of the new beneficiaries confirmed that the first thing he plans to do is “clean up the plot and then we’ll see what we can plant, things for the house.”

The Department of the Elderly would like to remind retired residents who are interested in taking part in the activity that they can apply through the Town Hall.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.