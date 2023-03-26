Orihuela’s Mount of San Miguel set to host a drawing workshop on April 1

In the middle of the hiking route, a stop will be made so that the participants can draw elements of the natural environment that surrounds them.

The Councillor for the Environment, Guillermo Canovas, confirmed that “this workshop is a good opportunity to learn more about the flora and fauna that inhabits Mount San Miguel while carrying out a creative activity.”

The activity is free and will be taught by Patricia Alcaraz, a graduate of Fine Arts and a professor of Plastic Arts.

Those interested in participating in this activity should send an email with their personal data to the address m.ambienteayuntamientoorihuela@gmail.com.

To carry out the activity, the participants must bring drawing material, that is, paper, pencil, pencil sharpener and the technique with which they are going to carry out their work.

