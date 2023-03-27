Schumacher’s F1 car up for Auction as family finds permanent Mallorca home

By Betty Henderson • 27 March 2023 • 14:52

Former F1 champion Michael Schumacher suffered from a life-ending accident in 2013 which also ended his career. Photo credit: Aécio Neves – Wellington Pedro/Imprensa MG / Wikimedia Commons

THE Schumacher family are reportedly planning to settle down permanently in Mallorca. The news was reported by German magazine Die Bunte who reported that Schumacher’s wife Corinna finalised a property purchase on the island.

The property named Villa Yasmin is located near Puerto Andratx, and could soon be home for the former Formula One driver and his German family. The villa will be renovated to cater to Schumacher’s medical needs, and the family plan to set up a ranch nearby for Corinna and their daughter, both of whom are equestrians.

Meanwhile, the RM Sotheby’s Auction has listed Michael Schumacher’s Ferrari F1-2000 Chassis 198 for sale in an auction which is set to launch from Monday, April 3. Schumacher drove the car during the 2000 season when he won the Driver’s Championship and Ferrari won the Constructor’s Championship. The F1 car is expected to sell for more than €9 million.

It has been almost a decade since Michael Schumacher’s life-altering skiing accident in 2013, which left him with severe head injuries. The seven-time Formula One World Champion has been receiving medical treatment ever since, and his recovery has been mainly kept private.