Summer and the good weather bring with it music to Malaga

Among the events to be held this summer in the capital is the Brisa Festival, which returns for its third edition to benefit the Red Cross with numerous national artists and the desire to continue promoting local talent.

Expect many new features this year.

The festival will have activities throughout the month of July that will end in the Plaza de Toros de La Malagueta, on July 21 and 22, with concerts including various artists.

Until now the Briso Festival included Malaga bands who performed in different neighbourhoods of the capital.

This year these Malaga bands will be joined by 15 more from the rest of Andalusia meaning a total of 40 bands will perform at the Festival which means there truly is something for everyone to enjoy.