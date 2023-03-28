Dogetti presents a fast-moving opportunity against Dogecoin and Shiba Inu

By EWN • 28 March 2023 • 14:15

The rise of dog-themed meme coins just became more interesting with Dogetti.

Meme coins are a relatively new phenomenon, not particularly known for having unique use cases or usable features but for aesthetic and mass appeal.

Still, there are many people who have bought this nascent class of crypto in bulk, including famous identities like Elon Musk and others.

There’s a reason most of the meme coins we see today have a dog symbol for representation. The very first meme coin had a mascot of a dog.

Dogecoin was created in 2013 by software engineers Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer. The symbol was based on the famous “doge” meme at the time and was meant as nothing more than a jibe at Bitcoin.

The name was given to do nothing more than make the meme-coin as ridiculous as possible.

So it comes off as a surprise that meme coins started to occupy a very large space in the minds of crypto investors.

Most of the meme coins you will see today have a mascot of a dog. This is solely due to the mass appeal Dogecoin has to the market.

Since cryptocurrency was growing faster than most investors could follow, other meme coins started to fill in an expanding market. This is where Shiba Inu came in.

Created in 2020, Shiba Inu was made by an anonymous individual or group called Ryoshi. Shiba Inu’s base of followers is super large, with nearly 500,000

Together these two meme coins lead the market in terms of market cap.

But there’s a new meme-coin on the block and it is a great opportunity to make money since it is still in its presale.

Dogetti on the second leg of its presale, presenting a huge opportunity to you

Created in late 2022, Dogetti is a family-oriented meme coin that wants to create a huge community of wealthy coin owners.

The meme coin is looking to make intergenerational wealth for each of its members. To achieve this, 2% of every transaction through the Doggetti system will be redistributed to coin holders.

Dogetti’s presale is moving very fast. The budding meme coin has attracted $625,104 (at the time of writing this article) and is currently in the second stage of funding.

In terms of the ecosystem, Dogetti still has a long way to go. According to the website, the meme coin has plenty of updates planned to make the ecosystem better.

DogettiDAO is expected to be released this year, a fully functional platform where community members can vote on matters of governance and other issues related to the running of the Dogetti ecosystem.

Dogetti NFTs are coming out as well, allowing community members to purchase custom-made designs of the meme coin for their NFT collection.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido