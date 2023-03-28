Enjoy your favourite country hits performed by Johnny G and Melissa Carver

Head to the Salon Varietes in Fuengirola where you will find Johnny G and Melissa Carver performing country hits from the 50s, 60s and 70s, with a few contemporary country anthems thrown in as well.

The duo will dazzle you with their sweet harmonies and some of the best country duets, as well as hits from Johnny Cash, Patsy Cline, Kenny Rogers, Dolly Parton, Glen Campbell, Bobbie Gentry, Neil Diamond, Karen Carpenter and many more. If that’s not enough, the evening will be rounded off with a featured tribute to the 70s Country Hits of Elvis Presley! With special guests Violet Wetherall and Brian Piccolo, plus gorgeous “Cowgirl” dancers and backing singers.

This is an event not to be missed.

Salon Varietes Theatre is located at C. Emancipacion, 30, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga.

For more information or to book tickets head to the website www.salonvarietestheatre.com or call (+34) 952 47 45 42.

The theatre box office is open 11:00.AM until 2:30.PM Monday to Friday and one hour before each performance.