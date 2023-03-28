By Anna Ellis • 28 March 2023 • 17:31
Enjoy your favourite country hits performed by Johnny G and Melissa Carver. Image: unclepepin / Shutterstock.com.
Head to the Salon Varietes in Fuengirola where you will find Johnny G and Melissa Carver performing country hits from the 50s, 60s and 70s, with a few contemporary country anthems thrown in as well.
The duo will dazzle you with their sweet harmonies and some of the best country duets, as well as hits from Johnny Cash, Patsy Cline, Kenny Rogers, Dolly Parton, Glen Campbell, Bobbie Gentry, Neil Diamond, Karen Carpenter and many more.
If that’s not enough, the evening will be rounded off with a featured tribute to the 70s Country Hits of Elvis Presley! With special guests Violet Wetherall and Brian Piccolo, plus gorgeous “Cowgirl” dancers and backing singers.
This is an event not to be missed.
Salon Varietes Theatre is located at C. Emancipacion, 30, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga.
For more information or to book tickets head to the website www.salonvarietestheatre.com or call (+34) 952 47 45 42.
The theatre box office is open 11:00.AM until 2:30.PM Monday to Friday and one hour before each performance.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.