By Imran Khan • 29 March 2023 • 19:08

MYSTERY DISEASE: Three killed within 24 hours after suffering ‘NOSEBLEED’ as town quarantined Image: David Pereiras Shutterstock.com

Officials in the west African country of Burundi said three people have died due to a mysterious disease after they suffered nosebleeds

According to authorities in Burundi, three people have died mysteriously after they suffered nosebleeds.

Reports from the region stated the victims died within 24 hours of showing symptoms, as per the Sun.

Health officials in the country said that symptoms in the victims before they died included “fever, headaches, vomiting, abdominal pain, dizziness, and nosebleeds”.

The area of Baziro, where the outbreak happened has now been quarantined, as reports stated that two of the infected people were moved there.

Experts state that “The symptoms appear to point towards some sort of viral haemorrhagic fever, which damages the walls of tiny blood vessels making them leak, such as Marburg and Ebola.

But as per the Burundian Ministry of Health, the possibilities of Marburg and Ebola has been ruled out.

A statement by a nurse from the Migwa health centre stated that “It’s a disease that kills quickly”. She added that “It’s terrible, we are all waiting for death”.

___________________________________________________________

