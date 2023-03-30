By Chris King • 30 March 2023 • 21:14

Joint Base Andrews in Maryland placed on lockdown due to active 'armed individual'

The presence of an ‘armed individual’ has led to the lockdown of the United States Air Force Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

A lockdown was initiated this afternoon, Thursday, March 30, at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland due to reports of an ‘armed individual’ believed to be carrying a rifle. All service personnel have been issued with a shelter-in-place order according to officials.

Posting on its official Facebook page, the base wrote: “ACTIVE SHOOTER / LOCKDOWN. An armed individual has been reported near base housing. Stay away from base housing. Initiate Lockdown Procedures. Individual is a white male, wearing a purple sweatshirt, black shorts, carrying an ar-15 style rifle with no orange tip”.

It continued: “Lockdown! An Armed individual has been reported near base housing. Stay away from base housing. Initiate Lockdown Procedures!”.

Another post read: “!If you see any people out moving, call 9-1-1 and that will connect you with Base Law Enforcement. Security Forces foot and mobile patrols are out looking for the suspect”.

The incident at the United States Air Force 316th Wing, located in Prince George’s County, occurred at around 2:37pm local time. An emergency message reading: ‘Stay away from base housing. Initiate Lockdown Procedures!’, was reportedly sent to all members on the base.

There have been no reports of shots being fired. A white male suspect has been identified as dressed in a purple sweatshirt and black shorts. He is said to be carrying an AR-15-style rifle with no orange tip.

Joint Base Andrews is regularly used as the main base for transporting serving senior government officials, including the president and the vice president of the United States.

