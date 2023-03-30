King Charles III reignites UK-Germany relations on first official state visit

By Betty Henderson • 30 March 2023 • 12:28

King Charles III smiles alongside wife Queen Consort Camilla and the German President, Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife ahead of a state banquet on the first night of the couple’s first state visit as monarchs. Photo credit: The Royal Family (via Facebook)

KING Charles III arrived in Germany on Wednesday, March 29, ahead of a highly anticipated visit to one of the UK’s closest partners in Europe. The visit was also the monarch’s first official state visit as King due to a cancellation of a scheduled visit to France due to disruption from strikes and protests.

During the three-day tour, the King delivered a speech partially in German at a lavish state banquet on his first night. During the speech, King Charles also paid tribute to Germany’s “extraordinary hospitality” towards Ukrainian refugees, who have arrived in the country after being displaced due to the ongoing conflict with Russia. He also emphasised the countries’ shared commitment to protecting democratic values and the fight against climate change, a topic he is passionate about.

Guests at the event, including the country’s former leader, Angela Merkel, enjoyed the speech which also had a sprinkling of jokes throughout. The King was joined by his wife, the Queen Consort, Camilla.

British officials are hoping that the King’s visit will smooth over relations between the two nations following the UK’s 2016 decision to leave the European Union.