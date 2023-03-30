Local Market Lowdown

By Catherine Mcgeer • 30 March 2023 • 12:57

The local markets are a great source of fresh fruit and vegetables, sourced locally and usually more reasonably priced than the large supermarket chains. They are also a nice place to have a stroll, enjoy the small-town ambiance, and of course purchase a roast chicken (they are impossible to resist!). If like me you can never remember where they are and what day they fall on I have compiled a list of some of the markets along the coast:

Águilas– C/ Reina Sofía, C/Antonio Salas, C/Inmaculada, C/Miguel de Cervantes, C/Lope de Vega y Pza. Virgen de los Dolores – Saturday

Cabo de Palos– Comercial Las Dunas – Sunday

Isla Plana– C/del Elefante – Friday

Los Nietos– beside the football stadium (winter), in front of FEVE station (summer)- Sunday

Los Urrutias– C/ Unificación, C/ Ramos Carratalá y C/ Reverte – Thursday

Los Alcázares– C/ Leonardo Da Vinci, C/ Pintor Pedro Flores y C/ P. FranciscoBayeu-Saturday

Puerto Lumbreras– Rambla de Nogalte- Friday

San Javier- Avda Carrero Blanco, C/Federico Guirao- Wednesday

San Pedro del Pinatar– C/ Victor Pradera, C/ Libertad, C/ Batalla del Salado, C/ Delicias, Pza. Juan Ramón Jiménez, Avda. del Taibilla y Avda. del Pilar- Monday