By Imran Khan • 30 March 2023 • 0:18
Police investigate after body of 31-year-old man found in Welsh river
Image: Eric Johnson Shutterstock.com
Investigations to trace the last movements of Andrew Stewart are being done by police in Wales, after his body was found in a Welsh river.
A Gwent Police spokesman said: “We’re appealing for information to help trace the last movements of a man found in a Pontypool river to assist the coroner’s office”.
Officials recovered the body of 31-year-old Stewart from the Afon Llwyd on Saturday, March 18, but he was identified later.
Police also said that they pulled the body just before 8 am.
As per official reports, “He was described as around 6ft with a tattoo on his neck and left hand. He was wearing blue tracksuit bottoms with a white stripe down the leg, a black vest, and grey and white Nike trainers”.
“We believe Andrew was in Pontypool town centre from 7 pm on Friday, March 17. He was described as around 6ft with a tattoo on his neck and left hand”, added the Gwent police spokesperson.
The statement continued, “Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting 2300087210″.
