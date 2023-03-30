By Imran Khan • 30 March 2023 • 0:18

Police investigate after body of 31-year-old man found in Welsh river Image: Eric Johnson Shutterstock.com

Gwent Police have appealed to trace the last movements of Andrew Stewart, whose body was found in a river in Pontypool

Investigations to trace the last movements of Andrew Stewart are being done by police in Wales, after his body was found in a Welsh river.

A Gwent Police spokesman said: “We’re appealing for information to help trace the last movements of a man found in a Pontypool river to assist the coroner’s office”.

Officials recovered the body of 31-year-old Stewart from the Afon Llwyd on Saturday, March 18, but he was identified later.

Police also said that they pulled the body just before 8 am.

As per official reports, “He was described as around 6ft with a tattoo on his neck and left hand. He was wearing blue tracksuit bottoms with a white stripe down the leg, a black vest, and grey and white Nike trainers”.

“We believe Andrew was in Pontypool town centre from 7 pm on Friday, March 17. He was described as around 6ft with a tattoo on his neck and left hand”, added the Gwent police spokesperson.

🚨 APPEAL l We’re appealing for information to help trace the last movements of a man found in a Pontypool river to assist the coroner’s office. The body of a man was recovered from the Afon Llwyd on Saturday 18 March and he was later identified as Andrew Stewart, 31. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/qx8FH9HyRH — Gwent Police (@gwentpolice) March 29, 2023

The statement continued, “Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting 2300087210″.

