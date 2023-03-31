Malaga CF coach Sergio Pellicer: ‘The fans believe, the team believes, and we are going to fight’

By Chris King • 31 March 2023 • 20:16

Image of Malaga CF coach, Sergio Pellicer. Credit: Twitter@MalagaCF_en

‘The fans believe, the team believes, and we are going to fight’, said Malaga CF coach Sergio Pellicer in his press conference.

Sergio Pellicer, the manager of Malaga CF, held a press conference today at the club’s La Rosaleda Stadium. “We have the challenge of achieving two consecutive victories”, said the Blue and White coach.

Pellicer has a busy Easter Week ahead, starting this Sunday, April 2, when his team plays Andorra away in LaLiga SmartBank, followed by another away game against Villarreal CF B, on Friday, April 7.

Speaking about the state of his squad and the approaching Easter period, he explained: “The team has recovered almost everyone, except for Bustinza, who trained partially today, but won’t be there”, he commented initially.

“After the match the other day, that magical moment of the second goal, you have to visualise reality. The situation is still difficult, but the fans believe, the team believes, and we are going to fight. This week I’ve seen some of the best training sessions since I got here”, he stressed.

“You look at the standings and we know it’s tough. But the fans are seeing a team with a collective feeling, and that is non-negotiable. Our effort is matched by the hard work, and the other day, very few teams in Spain, in the situation we are in, would have 20,000 fans in the stands”, continued Pellicer.

He pointed out that he was determined to “fight and honour our values with that effort and commitment. We have the challenge of achieving two consecutive victories and getting closer to those teams”.

The coach has “many options” in terms of players and tactics. “The other day we started with a line of three, the team felt comfortable, then we changed, and they also felt comfortable. We see that desire, despite the difficulty. Everyone is there, and we’ll make the best decisions, yet the important thing is that they’re making it difficult for me. If the team improves, we all improve. And that is contagious”, he highlighted.

In regard to the next rival, Pellicer analysed their main characteristics. “Andorra had a stage in which they endured five consecutive defeats, but are now back to the team from the beginning of the season. For me, they are the most surprising team in the competition and the one with the best positional attack”.

“They are similar to Las Palmas, but with more nuances. A recently promoted team that doesn’t cheat what they play, and we are going to find a match where they work with the rival’s anxiety through possession, where they are very powerful”, he concluded.

___________________________________________________________

