By Imran Khan • 02 April 2023 • 13:36

ACID sprayed on victims' faces during FIVE horrifying robberies in London as police urges residents to stay alert Image: Tupungato Shutterstock.com

Police said the suspects have been described wearing dark clothing along with balaclavas and gloves as they smash their way into properties

Shocking attacks by criminal gangs in London have resulted in acid being sprayed on their victims’ faces after the gangsters broke into their houses and threaten them before conducting the robbery.

Officials said that the robberies took place in West and North-West London, adding that they were all “linked”.

According to the Metropolitan police, cited by the Sun, the criminals “smashed their way into properties before either threatening or dousing victims with a corrosive substance and fleeing.”

Police said that the criminals wear dark-coloured clothes along with balaclavas and gloves.

They are also believed to be using a dark-coloured vehicle.

The confirmation that the horrific robberies are linked was given by Huss Ahmed, detective Sergeant of North West Command Unit, who urged residents to “stay alert” at night.

In a statement, he said, “Keep doors locked and windows closed, and monitor any doorbell and security camera systems to check on any suspicious activity”.

“If you have information, video or images that you think could help us, it is vital that you report it to us immediately so that we can track down and arrest the people responsible.”

