Spanish tennis star Rafa Nadal to create a new sports complex in the city of Malaga

Malaga’s new complex will be the first Rafa Nadal Club to be established outside the Balearic Islands. It will have 33,000m² of facilities, incorporating a tennis and paddle tennis club and a school.

The centre will also have an underground car park to compensate for the parking spaces that would be lost in the area with its construction. This is a project that, if carried out definitively, will give a great boost to this area of the capital of Malaga.

“The future Rafa Nadal Club de Malaga planned by Sierra Blanca Estates would incorporate semi-covered clay courts, outdoor hard courts, numerous paddle tennis courts, a central court with stands to host sporting events, an outdoor swimming pool”, said the promoters of the sports complex.

They continued: “The multi-purpose building will incorporate facilities such as a fitness and crossfit area, a sports shop, restaurant, spa and a museum dedicated to the figure and career of Rafael Nadal, among others”.

Speaking about the project on Ser Deportivos, Noelia Losada, the Sports Councillor of Malaga City Council, said excitedly: “The land belongs to the City Council, it would be another concession like the ones with the private universities. I have taken part in many meetings about this possibility in Carpena’s dissuasive car park”.

“A car park would have to be built underneath because those spaces cannot be lost. Different options were discussed and it was decided that the sport would be tennis. It will be put out to tender. I think it’s great news that the car park will be used”, added the sports councillor, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

