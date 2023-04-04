By Imran Khan • 04 April 2023 • 16:27

BREAKING: Finland finally joins NATO as Russia THREATENS ‘countermeasures´ Image: Alexandros-Michailidis Shutterstock.com

Finland formally joins NATO military alliance as Russia threatens of issuing counter measures and further escalating the Ukraine war

Finland has become the 31st member of NATO on Tuesday, April 4, after the country joined the military alliance during a historic shift in its policy, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

According to Reuters, this accession would almost double the length of the border that NATO shares with Russia, increasing military support, as the war in Ukraine continues.

The accession process was completed by Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto, who handed over the official documents to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

“We welcome Finland to the alliance,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said at the end of the brief ceremony, as the flag of Finland was unfurled.

While referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Stoltenburg said, “He is getting exactly the opposite…Finland today, and soon also Sweden will become a full fledged member of the alliance”.

Finland´s President Saul Niinisto said that the country´s “most significant contribution to NATO’s common deterrence and defence would be to defend its own territory”.

“It is a great day for Finland and I want to say that it is an important day for NATO”, he added.

Meanwhile, Russia has said that it would increase and strengthen the capacity of its military in the northwestern and western regions.

Officials have also said that this accession would force them to take “counter-measures”

Defence minister Sergei Shoigu said the “move raised the prospect of the conflict in Ukraine escalating further”.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.