Putin blames US for Ukrainian crisis in speech in Moscow today

By Sarah Newton-John • 05 April 2023 • 20:14

Putin televised in 2022. Credit: Rokas Tenys/Shutterstock.com

Russian President Vladimir Putin told the 17 new U.S. and EU ambassadors in blunt language today, Wednesday April 5 that their nations were responsible for the dramatic deterioration in international relations since Russia sent its military into Ukraine in February 2022.

At the start of a televised address, Putin said Russia was open to constructive partnership with all governments and would not isolate itself, despite the complex global situation, according to sources.

Putin told new U.S. ambassador Lynne Tracy that U.S. support for a revolution in Ukraine in 2014 had led to the current situation where Russia and Ukraine were in conflict.

“Dear Madam Ambassador, I know you may not agree, but I cannot but say that the United States’ use … of such tools as support for the so-called ‘colour revolutions’, support in this regard for the coup in Kyiv in 2014, ultimately led to today’s Ukrainian crisis,” Putin said.

Russia says it was forced to intervene in Ukraine to stem Western interference that was becoming a threat to its own security.

In a tweet commenting on global politics, one person wrote: “It’s really not going to be a fun time if Putin & Xi can cement their power and legacy & there is no confident powerful, liberal democracy in America.”

