By Imran Khan • 06 April 2023 • 19:36

Authorities sound alarm after UFO spotted near Russian Nuclear plant Image: Leningrad_Nuclear_Power_Plant_20JUL2010.jpg: Bayouederivative work: Saibo (Δ), Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

An alert signal was activated around Leningrad nuclear power plant in Russia after an unidentified flying object was located

An unidentified flying object (UFO) was located near a Russian nuclear power plant, located close to St. Petersburg.

According to local and state media cited by Newsweek, officials sounded an alarm after spotting the object near the Leningrad nuclear power plant, in the town of Sosnovy Bor.

The incident happened was reported by the Russian state media on Wednesday, April 5, as the object was said to be moving at an approximate speed of 200 kilometres per hour (124 miles per hour).

Sources said that the object was flying at an altitude of 33,000 feet (10,000 metres), and the alert “triggered a special response status”.

But a statement was later released by Reserve colonel Andrey Koshkin, who suggested that there is “nothing unusual here”, as “this is a regular situation.”

“It is possible that this is a weather balloon,” he added, “which could be of Russian or foreign origin.”

Russian state media also reported that “The object was monitored by the Russian military”.

They also said that “The unknown object was moving at the speed of the wind”.

