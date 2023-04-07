By Chris King • 07 April 2023 • 16:45

SHOCK as S Club 7 star found dead aged 46 shortly after band reveals reunion tour plans

Paul Cattermole, the S Club 7 star, was found dead at his home aged 46.

The music world has been plunged into mourning today, Friday, April 7, at the news that S Club star Paul Cattermole had been found dead. Paul Cattermole’s body was reportedly discovered at his home, but foul play is not suspected according to the band’s management, as reported by The Sun.

His tragic death aged just 46 comes only a few weeks after the late nineties and early noughties legends announced their comeback reunion tour, due to start later this year. Paul was one of the original S Club members when the group was formed by Simon Fuller’s 19 Management back in 1998.

A post on the S Club 7 Twitter profile read: “We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul. There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel. We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have”.

“He will be so deeply missed by each and every one of us. We ask that you respect the privacy of his family and of the band at this time”, it continued.

Understandably, Paul’s bandmates are in total shock over the sudden event. “Everyone is in pieces. Hannah and the rest of the gang broke down when told what happened. No one can believe it. There is a real sense of horror and disbelief”, a source informed news outlet.

42-year-old Hannah and Paul were especially close, having started out together at the National Youth Music Theatre. Their real-life romance was actually incorporated into one of their L.A 7 storylines. The show ran on television in 2000 from April to July.

Accompanied by Tina Barrett, Jon Lee, Paul Cattermole, Hannah Spearritt, Bradley McIntosh, Rachel Stevens and Jo O’Meara, Paul had four No1 hits in the UK charts. These included ‘Bring It All Back’, ‘Never Had A Dream Come True’, ‘Don’t Stop Movin”, and ‘Have You Ever’.

___________________________________________________________

