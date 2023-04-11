By Imran Khan • 11 April 2023 • 18:00

Police officer charged in Spain after he grabbed Femen activist by the breasts during Madrid protest Image: LeventeMedia Shutterstock.com

A judge in Spain has summoned the Femen activist and a witness after she alleged sexual assault, as the police officer is expected to testify on Thursday, April 13.

An officer from the UIP of the Policia Nacional in Spain has been summoned by a judge in Madrid for alleged sexual assault after he grabbed the breasts of a Femen activist during a protest.

The incident happened on November 20, 2022, as the officer held the woman, who was topless during the protest, and tried to remove her from the area.

The protest where this incident happened had been organised by the feminist group in the Plaza de Oriente in Madrid, in front of a rally organized by the Spanish Catholic Movement.

The judge has also summoned the activist and a witness who saw the incident.

According to the complaint cited by El Periodico on Tuesday, April 11, “Femen’s action, of a symbolic and peaceful nature, consisted of shouting no honour, no glory to fascism in front of those gathered”.

It added, “As a sign of identity of this group, three women would show their breasts during the protest”.

The complaint states that this action “has been repeated for several years in the same place, and has always been intercepted by the police”.

When the activists took off their coats “several police officers, all men, arrived to meet them” and, while some of them proceeded to arrest the two companions of the victim, “with evident professionalism” another officer grabbed the complainant from behind “squeezing her breasts with both hands, which was obviously unnecessary for the arrest, abusing his position of superiority, and using his status as an agent of authority”.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.