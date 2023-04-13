By Bill Anderson • 13 April 2023 • 10:04

Bill Anderson: Brits welcome in Lanzarote

Silvia Garcia moved to Lanzarote with her family 23 years ago from Argentina and has very much made it her home as well as her workplace. She does a lot of work with new residents to Lanzarote in terms of translations and help with paperwork as most don’t speak enough Spanish to manage on their own.

Only around 100 Km from the Western Sahara of Morocco, Lanzarote is one of seven main Islands of the Canaries Archipelago. Unlike some of the other Spanish Islands such as the Balearics Lanzarote and the Canary Islands offer a year-round tourist and holiday destination and are particularly popular with Scandinavian visitors during the summer. Lanzarote is more than just a beach holiday resort. It hosts an annual Iron Man competition and is popular for water sports and cycling.

It is more likely than not that the Islands got their names from seals which the Romans referred to as Sea dogs and the Latin root “Can (ine)” which refers to dogs. Lanzarote has its own Volcanic National Park and the volcanic ash soil contributes to the rich soil which is used for growing grapes and the excellent Lanzarote wines.

Silvia feels that some people are more suited to island life than others. There are those who feel that Island life is too small and decide to move on, but the Island offers life in the holiday resorts or equally away from these busier areas. Country life is never far away from the sea on an island which is 60Km from North to South and only 25Km from East to West.

Island residents also receive discounted travel tickets to the Spanish mainland.

