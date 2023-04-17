By Imran Khan • 17 April 2023 • 20:21

Man stabs his mother to death at a campsite in Spain Image: Camping Los Carasoles Facebook.com

Officials in Spain said a 24-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his mother to death at a campsite in Valencia.

A man has been arrested by Guardia Civil in Spain after he allegedly stabbed his mother to death at a campsite.

According to Antenna3 on Monday, April 17, the incident took place at the Los Carasoles campsite in the municipality of Enguera, Valencia.

As per the Guardia Civil, “the woman was stabbed at 11.23 pm on Sunday, April 16, and the police were informed about the incident at the campsite”.

Local reports state that the incident took place in a secluded recreational area.

The Los Carasoles campsite is located in the interior of the Sierra de Enguera, in an area close to the N-430 motorway.

After the incident was reported, the officers went to the scene along with a SAMU, whose medical doctor confirmed the death of the woman.

Moments later, the son of the woman was arrested as the alleged perpetrator and officials said that investigations are underway to find out the causes and motives that lead to this incident.