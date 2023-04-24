Casting dreams: Salón Varietés theatre in Fuengirola launches casting call

By Betty Henderson • 24 April 2023 • 15:00

Salón Varietés performances blow audiences away. The theatre is casting new recruits.

CALLING all performing arts lovers! The Salón Varietés Theatre in Fuengirola is on the lookout for the next big stars in the performing arts industry. The theatre is holding a casting call to find performers who will dazzle audiences by singing, acting or dancing.

The theatre is holding two days of open auditions for their upcoming shows. They are seeking talented adults and young people aged 15+ who have a passion for the performing arts, in particular those who might not have acted in the theatre for a long time.

Auditions will take place on Saturday, April 28, and Sunday, April 29. On Saturday, actors and singers will have their chance to shine from 11am to 1pm. Those auditioning are asked to bring along a prepared song or monologue to impress the theatre’s directors. The following day, auditions will also begin at 11am for dancers who are asked to come in dancing attire and will also receive a workshop.

All are invited to get involved in the theatre’s performances. The Salón Varietés Theatre is a one-of-a-kind venue in Southern Spain, located in the heart of Fuengirola in a beautiful listed building with 38 years of history. The theatre is known for its vibrant and diverse performances, including book musicals, musical revues, plays and concerts.

For more information, contact John Gale: 627595059.

The venue also recently announced a performance which is set to take place from Wednesday, May 3, each night until Sunday, May 7. Two, by Jim Cartwright with Sarah Coombes and Owain Griffiths is a show featuring two actors, 14 different characters

and a powerful piece of drama.

The performance is described as ‘A ground-breakingly brilliant piece of theatre by an internationally acclaimed English dramatist’. The performance will take place nightly at 7:30pm in the theatre in Fuengirola and at 7pm on Sunday. More information is available via their Facebook page.