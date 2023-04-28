By Julia Cameron • 28 April 2023 • 12:17

Spain bans dwarf bullfighting. Credit: javierMartinG/Pixabay.com

Spain’s government has banned bullfighting events featuring dwarfs.

The tradition of having dwarfs dressed up to chase bulls goes back decades and began as a means of entertaining the audience and making them laugh. But in recent years it has declined in popularity.

But on Thursday a law was approved banning dwarfs from this practice to bring Spain in line with EU directives.

Jesus Martin, the director general of Spain’s Royal Board on Disabilities said 2We have overcome the Spain of the Past:” The board advises the social rights ministry, and it was this organisation that pushed the ban in parliament.

Mr Martin went on to say “People with dwarfism were subjected to mockery in public squares in our country, passing down the idea that it is OK to laugh at difference, to so many girls and boys who go with adults to see these shameful performances.

But some of the bullfighting performers did not agree with the decision and staged a protest in front of parliament to express their disagreement.

Daniel Calderon, a dwarf bullfighter said “They take it for granted that people are being denigrated or laughed at, and it’s the opposite: the respect they have for us is impressive.”