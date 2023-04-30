Floki Inu’s listing on Binance: What does it mean for Dogecoin, Big Eyes Coin?

By Guest Writer • 30 April 2023 • 11:00

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is one of the newest meme coins soon to hit the crypto market, with the hopes of dethroning the number one meme token, Dogecoin (DOGE). But another contender, Floki Inu (FLOKI), has made a move with its recent listing on the Binance US exchange. This has sparked interest among the crypto communities, particularly for investors who are already familiar with such meme tokens. FLOKI’s move could potentially lead to increased competition for these well-established meme coins and a significant boost to Floki Inu’s visibility and reputation among investors.

Why the Big Eyes Coin presale is generating so much buzz?

Big Eyes Coin’s recent presale has captured the attention of the entire cryptocurrency market, raising an impressive $34 million in funding. This cute cat-themed digital currency has gained popularity not only for its adorable branding but also for its commitment to making a positive impact on the environment. Big Eyes Coin has pledged to donate 5% of its total supply to charitable organisations with a mission to save the oceans. Moreover, the project is backed by a strong community called the Cat Crew, who enjoy participating in fun events, Q&A sessions, and competitions on social media platforms.

Recently this year, Big Eyes Coin launched its Loot Box campaign, allowing users to open a box and receive a random prize that is equal to or greater than the amount they spent. Some of the prizes include NFT minting cards, adding an exciting new dimension to the project.

Don’t miss your chance to invest in Big Eyes Coin! The presale ends on June 3rd, so act fast to secure your spot. As an added bonus, use the code END300 to receive a 300% bonus. This is a rare opportunity to support a cute cat-themed digital currency with a commitment to charitable giving and environmental conservation.

Floki Inu soars following Binance Exchange Listing

Floki Inu has recently received a major boost with its listing on the Binance exchange. The California-based Binance exchange, which boasts millions of users, has announced that it will support FLOKI and enable pairing with USD and USDT. The listing went live on April 25th, generating significant buzz in the cryptocurrency community.

In anticipation of the listing, Binance created seven new liquidity pools for various meme coins, fueling speculation that a new “meme coin season” may be on the horizon. As a result, FLOKI saw a remarkable increase of 50% in value on April 24th, the day before the listing went live. The digital asset is sure to boost its visibility and performance, making it a sure coin to add to one’s portfolio.

Binance’s liquidity pools expand with Dogecoin

Dogecoin and other altcoins were added to Binance’s seven new liquidity pools after the exchange saw the growing demand for cryptos. Afterward, many of the emerging meme coins saw significant boosts, leading some to speculate that a meme coin rally as well as alt season may be on the horizon.

As more exchanges provide support for these types of coins, the crypto community may become more engaged and interested in their potential for growth and investment. Currently, Dogecoin is priced at $0.08008, with a market capitalisation of $11 billion, making it one of the major players in the crypto market.

The recent moves by Binance to list Floki Inu and add Dogecoin to its liquidity pools have highlighted the growing demand for meme coins in the crypto market. With the news of these listings, many emerging meme coins have seen significant increases in their prices, and Big Eyes Coin may be the next big meme token in the near future. However, it is important to remember that these price movements are heavily dependent on the movements of Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies, and investors should be aware of the risks involved in investing in meme coins. Nevertheless, the continued interest in these coins suggests that they may have a bright future ahead in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrency.

Investors interested in Big Eyes Coin can use the code END300 to triple their winnings during the ongoing presale.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG):

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido