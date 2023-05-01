Crypto Exchange Luno exits Singapore; Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, & Signuptoken.com record gains

By Guest Writer • 01 May 2023 • 11:00

Luno, a digital currency trading platform that belongs to Digital Currency Group, has made a public statement declaring that it will be terminating its services in Singapore. This decision is a result of the company’s continuous evaluation of its worldwide strategy and position.

Additionally, Luno has decided to retract its business license application in the country, despite receiving preliminary approval from Singapore’s financial regulatory agency in April of 2022.

On the other hand, cryptocurrencies like Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Signuptoken.com are flourishing, indicating the beginning of a bull run. Bitcoin finally surpassed the $30K mark, and Ethereum recorded a closing value of over $2K.

Is it finally time to rejoice at the beginning of the bull market, or will another winter wither our hopes and expectations? Continue reading to find out!

Luno says goodbye to Singapore: Customers urged to cash out before deadline

Luno, a digital currency exchange that is owned by Digital Currency Group, has announced its decision to discontinue its business operations in Singapore. The move is part of the company’s ongoing evaluation of its global strategy and presence, despite receiving clearance from Singapore’s financial authorities in April 2022.

The withdrawal of its business license application will not affect Luno’s international activities. However, customers have been advised to empty their Luno wallets of cryptocurrencies and Singapore dollars before June 19. Singapore, which was once considered crypto-friendly, has taken a stricter stance on the industry following a series of high-profile crypto-related incidents linked to the country.

On the other hand, Hong Kong is positioning itself as a digital asset hub, despite China’s tight restrictions on the industry in mainland China. Meanwhile, exchanges such as Coinbase and Binance have either applied or indicated their intent to seek operating licenses in Singapore.

Dogecoin vs. Shiba Inu: The Battle of The Meme Cryptocurrencies

Both Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are cryptocurrencies that have gained a significant amount of attention in the cryptocurrency market due to their inspiration from internet memes. Dogecoin, created in 2013 as a joke based on a popular internet meme, has recently surged in popularity due to support from high-profile figures such as Elon Musk and fame boosted by the Shiba Inu logo of Twitter.

Meanwhile, Shiba Inu, launched in 2020 as a direct competitor to Dogecoin, has also gained a considerable following due to its cute Shiba Inu dog mascot and low transaction fees. Despite their humorous origins, both cryptocurrencies have seen significant market growth and have gained mainstream recognition, leading to increased interest from investors and traders alike.

Sign Up for Success: Signuptoken.com’s revolutionary approach to Cryptocurrency Investing

Signuptoken.com is a cryptocurrency project with a unique approach to democratising the industry by doing away with presales. Investors can register for free using their email addresses, and the project’s focus is on building a community-centric ecosystem.

Those who register will have exclusive access to the token, which could potentially yield significant returns, and the token’s value is tied to the community, making it more resilient to market volatility and preventing influential investors from dominating. Signuptoken.com’s straightforward and community-focused strategy provides it with the stability that established tokens often lack due to their reliance on financial speculation and market volatility.

The project aims to achieve one million registrations before launching, and investors who sign up will receive updates about the coin’s launch, ensuring they do not miss out on the opportunity to be part of this potentially profitable venture.

The unpredictability of the cryptocurrency market can be daunting, but with Signuptoken.com, you can join a community-centric project that could potentially yield significant returns.

Signuptoken.com’s unique approach to cryptocurrency investing eliminates the need for presales and focuses on building a resilient ecosystem where the token’s value is tied to the community, making it more resistant to market volatility.

With one million registrations being the goal before launch, now is the perfect time to sign up and be part of this potentially lucrative venture.

For More Info on Signuptoken.com:

Website: https://www.signuptoken.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/_SignUpToken

Telegram: https://t.me/SignUpToken

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido