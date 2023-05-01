By Betty Henderson • 01 May 2023 • 14:00

Torremolinos Council supports Darkness into Light. Photo credit: Ayuntamiento de Torremolinos

TORREMOLINOS Council is taking a stand against mental illness by showing its support for the upcoming ‘Darkness Into Light’ campaign, promoted by the AFESOL Association.

The local council has joined forces with the international Darkness into Light organisation, which provides support to individuals with mental illnesses and their families through fundraising and collaborations with local charities.

The council made their announcement on Friday, April 28, ahead of the group’s walk event on Saturday, May 6.

The upcoming Darkness into Light walk is an event that takes place annually and symbolises the passage from darkness to light for people suffering from mental illnesses. It’s held in many countries around the world and helps to raise funds for individuals with mental illnesses.

Participants in the local event will gather in the dark, before the sunrise on Saturday, May 6 at Plaza del Remo and walk five kilometres until they reach Castillo El Bil Bil in Benalmadena. The event concludes with the sunrise, going from dark to light, which represents the hope that the campaign brings to people who struggle with mental health issues.

The campaign’s psychologist, Carolina Fernández McNally, stressed the importance of addressing suicide in Spain, where an average of 11 people take their own lives every day, with the Malaga region alone accounting for one suicide every 48 hours.

Shockingly, suicide is also the leading cause of death among young people. It’s important to address this issue and the darkness people feel because talking about suicide helps people to express their feelings and seek help.

Individuals can register to take part in the walk or run on the AFESOL or Darkness into Light websites. The registration fee is €20 and includes a souvenir t-shirt and breakfast.

The Darkness into Light walk is an opportunity for the community to come together, raise awareness of mental health issues and support those affected by them. The funds raised through the event will go towards helping individuals with mental illnesses in the local area.