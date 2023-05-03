By Euro Weekly News Media • 03 May 2023 • 10:59

Image - Specsavers Fuengirola

Millions of people around the world live with poor vision due to lack of access to basic eye care services. Lions Club International collects unwanted, old glasses, processes them and distributes them around the world to the communities that need them the most.

Specsavers Ópticas in Fuengirola has been collecting glasses to be donated to the Lions Club International since 2007. On Thursday 24 April, the President of the Mijas Lions Club¸ Fernando Juanes, collected more than 1,700 glasses from the store. This donation will change lives in areas where people desperately need access to glasses.

They have now set themselves the challenge to collect another 5,000 glasses before the end of the year. They are asking anyone in and around Fuengirola to drop off their old, unwanted glasses in the store to help them reach their goal.

David Bradshaw said: “We would like to thank everyone who has already dropped off their glasses. We’re really proud to have been able to donate over 1,700 glasses to the Lions this April. However, we would love to be able to make another big donation this year and need help to reach our target of collecting 5,000 glasses by the end of 2023. This not only gives the gift of sight to someone who doesn’t normally have access to eye care but also is a great way to recycle and ensure that your glasses don’t end up in the bin or landfill.”

Specsavers Ópticas Fuengirola is located on Avenida Ramόn Y Cajal 6 (near the bus station). Visit www.specsavers.es to check locations and opening times, or make an appointment for a free eye test.