Trailblazers in Technology: Lukso (LYXE), VeChain (VET) and Collateral Network (COLT)

By Guest Writer • 03 May 2023 • 9:22

Crypto investors are swarming these three revolutionary projects – Collateral Network (COLT), Lukso (LYXE), and VeChain (VET) – that are reshaping industries with their cutting-edge solutions. Notably, Collateral Network (COLT) is currently in its presale phase, and already forecasted for 3500% returns.

Collateral Network (COLT)

Collateral Network is a groundbreaking, crowd-based lending platform that simplifies the process of unlocking liquidity from tangible assets by eliminating the need for traditional banking procedures. What sets Collateral Network apart is its unique method of handling asset-backed collateral.

Instead of cumbersome paperwork and credit checks, Collateral Network (COLT) simply requires a borrower to provide a valuable physical asset, such as fine wine or luxury watches as collateral. This asset is transformed into an NFT and fractionalised by Collateral Network, which is securely recorded on the blockchain. This enables multiple lenders to fund the loan and earn a fixed rate of interest with minimal capital.

Collateral Network enables a wider array of lenders to participate in the global lending market without investing large amounts of money. As a result, Collateral Network democratises lending by making it more inclusive and accessible to everybody. Hence, becoming their own mini bank and controlling their own loan book.

Smart contracts manage the whole lending process, making it transparent and efficient. With its unique lending protocol, Collateral Network is at the forefront of change in the global crowd-lending industry, worth billions of dollars a year.

The Collateral Network (COLT) presale offers a prime opportunity for investors to obtain the native COLT token at just $0.014. Considering its potential to reshape a trillion-dollar industry, now is the perfect time to take advantage of the presale and be part of the Collateral Network (COLT) revolution ahead of its forecasted 3500% gains.

Lukso (LYXE)

Lukso is the world’s first blockchain-powered network for the creative economy. Universal Profiles powered by Lukso create a single identity for anyone working in the creative field, giving them one platform to showcase their work and profile.

LSPs serve as the main building blocks of the Lukso ecosystem, providing developers with a clear framework for creating and deploying smart contracts. Created by the same man, Fabian Vogelsteller, who created the Ethereum Wallet and ERC20 tokens, Lukso LSPs are specifically tailored for the creative industry.

Lukso is currently priced at $14.74, which is a gain of more than 100% since the start of April 2023. This bullish price action is due to the Lukso mainnet launch, which has been widely anticipated for over two years now.

Market Analysts foresee that the launch of Lukso will be a major catalyst for the industry, providing a much-needed platform for content creators and investors alike. The price of Lukso (LYXE) is expected to surge further, with the $50 mark being a realistic goal in the near future.

VeChain (VET)

Last but not least, VeChain, is an enterprise blockchain solution focused on supply chain management. VeChain uses smart contracts, IoT, distributed ledger technology (DLT), and other tools to provide businesses with a secure and transparent platform for tracking goods.

VeChain is already being used by top companies, such as Kuehne + Nagel and Walmart China. This has caused VeChain (VET) to surge up the CoinMarketCap ranks, currently being the 38th largest cryptocurrency by market cap

VeChain (VET) is currently trading at $0.02283, representing a gain of more than 47% for VeChain holders since January 2023. Analysts predict that the price of VeChain will continue to rise as the demand for enterprise blockchain solutions grows.

However, VeChain will face stiff competition from Ethereum (ETH) and other competitors, so only time will tell which project will emerge victorious.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido