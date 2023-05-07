Buckingham Palace Mall a ‘right royal mess’ in coronation aftermath

By David Laycork • 07 May 2023 • 21:15

Buckingham Palace at night Credit: Tristan Surtel Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0

The surrounding area of Buckingham Palace was left littered with soggy tents and other discarded belongings, May 7, after heavy rains at the weekend’s coronation event.

The Buckingham Palace Mall was left a ‘right royal mess’ after revellers left the site after the coronation this weekend. With some supporters of the newly crowned king having camped there for up to a week and the weather being, well, terribly British, there will be plenty of clearing up to do.

Chris Ship, the ITV News Royal Editor, posted a video of the aftermath of the Coronation of King Charles III saying:

“A few short hours ago, there were crowds and carriages and crowns. Now the Mall resembles abandoned campsite after a wet weekend at Glastonbury #Coronation“.

Carrie McInnis posted an image of the mess on Twitter, saying:

"Buckingham Palace Mall littered with tents in coronation aftermath & News [Video] Buckingham Palace Mall could be seen littered with rubbish including tents and flags in the aftermath of King Charles."

Some suggested that this was exactly the behaviour that they would expect to see from royalists, but it is difficult to imagine any event on this scale ending like nothing had happened. Take Chris Ship‘s earlier Glastonbury reference for example.

Nonetheless, Lawrence Leger chose to say this of the more patriotic amongst us on Twitter:

“Flag-hugging forelock-tuggers reveal their true worth”.

No doubt the surrounding of Buckingham Palace will be back to its former glory very soon and despite the debris, there is no doubt that the Coronation of King Charles III was done on a grand scale and thoroughly enjoyed by many.

The big day may have been a little on the damp side, but the afterparty is just getting warmed up and it may just be that the sun is coming out! The Caribbean Prince posted this on Twitter:

“This is the first concert to be held in the grounds of Windsor Castle. Concert hasn’t started but crowd is ready to party!”

