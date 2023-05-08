By Julia Cameron • 08 May 2023 • 7:50

Two elderly people tied up and robbed in their home in Spain. Credit: Serenity-H/Shutterstock.com.

An elderly couple aged 86 and 87, were tied up and put in separate rooms while thieves ransacked the house.

The couple from San Augustin in Ibiza said their dog was also poisoned in the raid.

According to the couple’s granddaughter, the elderly woman had her arm cut with a knife and was threatened with further injury to her hand and neck. She was then tied up and taken away from her husband.

Her husband was threatened with a knife against his chest. He too was tied up and separated from his wife. The three men, who were wearing balaclavas then ransacked the house looking for things to steal. In the end, they left with a small amount of money and some jewellery belonging to the woman.

The granddaughter said my grandparents “practically live on what they produce.”

The couple were able to phone their granddaughter after the thieves left the property because the elderly man managed to untie himself and made a call. Police were on the scene quickly and the pair were taken to the medical centre in San Antonio for a check-up.

The granddaughter confirmed they are both fine, but very shocked and finding it difficult to sleep. The dog spent the night at the vet and is now recovering.