Top Cryptp tokens to hold in your portfolio right now – TRON (TRX), Cardano (ADA), Collateral Network (COLT)

With the crypto market constantly evolving, investors are on the lookout for promising projects to add to their portfolios. TRON (TRX), Cardano (ADA), and the upcoming Collateral Network (COLT) presale are three tokens worth considering.

What happening to TRON (TRX)

Justin Sun’s TRON (TRX) has recently pushed past a minor resistance area, indicating a potential increase above long-term resistance. The move comes even after a recent clash between Binance CEO and Tron founder.

Tron is a blockchain-based platform that aims to decentralise the entertainment industry. It was founded by Justin Sun in 2017 and has since gained popularity due to its focus on dApps (decentralised applications) and smart contracts.

While Tron has faced some controversy in the past, such as accusations of plagiarism, it has continued to evolve and improve its platform. This has made Tron an an attractive option for blockchain developers.

Recently, Binance delisted the TRON token due to charges against Sun by US authorities. US financial regulators charged Sun for securities fraud and listed Tron in their lawsuit. This and other controversies have led to a public clash between Binance CEO Changpeng CZ Zhao and Justin Sun. Despite this, traders see Tron as a strong contender, and are seizing the opportunity to buy.

When did Hydra Cardano (ADA) launch?

Science-first platform Cardano has officially launched Hydra, its highly anticipated Layer 2 scaling solution.

Cardano is a blockchain platform that started in 2015, with Charles Hoskinson, one of the co-founders of Ethereum. Since then, Cardano has gained a reputation for its scientific approach to development. Cardano has a strong emphasis on peer-reviewed research and formal verification.

Hydra, Cardano’s level 2 scaling solution, significantly enhances the transaction processing capabilities of Cardano. Hydra does this by creating multiple “heads,” each capable of processing a subset of transactions independently.

This development has positioned Cardano as a strong contender in the rapidly expanding blockchain ecosystem.

Collateral Network (COLT) a one of a kind peer-2-peer lending platform

Collateral Network (COLT) is revolutionising the lending industry with its groundbreaking asset-backed lending platform.

The process starts with users depositing tangible assets in a secure Collateral Network vault> There, Collateral Network uses advanced AI technologies to assess the asset’s value. Afterward, Collateral Network creates a unique, fractionalized NFT to represent the asset.

This innovative approach enables borrowers to leverage their assets for loans with competitive, algorithmic lending rates. Investors can benefit from this decentralised, transparent platform by investing in loans backed by tangible assets, reducing the risks associated with traditional unsecured lending.

Collateral Network’s cross-chain network and ecosystem enable loans across multiple blockchains, expanding opportunities for both lenders and borrowers. With its upcoming COLT presale and potential for industry disruption, Collateral Network is a promising addition to any crypto portfolio.

Collateral Network is reinventing peer-to-peer lending by offering a low-cost, transparent, and secure platform for borrowers and investors alike. With a promising presale and projected 100x token surge upon listing, COLT is a must-have in any crypto portfolio.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

