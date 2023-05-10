By Imran Khan • 10 May 2023 • 10:54

BREAKING: UK to designate Russia´s PMC Wagner as 'terrorist organisation' while France urges EU Image: Image: Credit: Telegram Concorde press agency Shutterstock.com

French parliament has called on the EU to formally label Russian mercenary group Wagner as terrorists, while the UK also prepares to do the same.

The French parliament has urged the European Union to label Russia´s mercenary group Wagner as a terrorist organisation, around the same time as the British government has also announced its plans to take the same step.

A non-binding resolution was unanimously passed in the French parliament, which aims to call on the 27 members of the EU block to include the Wagner group in its list of terrorist organisation.

In a statement by MP Benjamin Haddad of the ruling party, cited by Le Monde on Wednesday, May 10, he said that “Wherever they work, Wagner members spread instability and violence”.

Haddad made this statement while addressing the Assemblée Nationale, and stated that “They kill and torture. They massacre and pillage. They intimidate and manipulate with almost total impunity.”

He said that “They were not simple mercenaries driven by an appetite for money but they follow a broad strategy, from Mali to Ukraine, of supporting the aggressive policies of President [Vladimir] Putin’s regime toward our democracies”.

Following the decision made in the French Parliament, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also thanked them and asked other countries to do the same.

“Every manifestation of terrorism must be destroyed, and every terrorist must be convicted,” he said.

This decision by the French Parliament comes a day after the Times newspaper reported that the UK would also formally list Wagner as a terrorist organisation, with an aim to put pressure on Russia.

The government source cited in the report said that this is being done after two months of building a legal case against them.

Once listed as a terrorist organisation would mean that all their assets in EU member states could be frozen, and any company or person from the block will be barred from dealing with the private military group.