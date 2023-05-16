By Julia Cameron • 16 May 2023 • 10:52
The weather in Spain over the weekend.
Credit: Arseniy Shemyakin Photo/Shutterstock.com
Will there be the rain that the forecasts have promised?
The long-awaited rain is, according to the State Meteorological Agency, AEMET, due to arrive in some parts of Andalucia this Wednesday (May 17).
The chances of rain are said to be 100 per cent in Granada and 60 per cent in Cordoba and parts of Sevilla.
The clouds on Wednesday have a 50 per cent chance of creating rain in Huelva but with only 30 per cent in Sevilla and 50 per cent in Malaga.
AEMET say Wednesday will have cloudy, overcast skies, with scattered showers, intensifying during the afternoon and there may be storms or hail in the southwestern half of the community.
Minimum temperatures won’t change much, but maximum temperatures will be lower and more noticeable in the centre and the west of Andalucia.
Winds are variable with a predominance from the east in the Mediterranean coast and south or southeast elsewhere.
There are no reports of rain on Friday with most of Andalucía being sunny with some clouds and temperatures at an average of 23C.
In northern Spain especially in Cantabria and the Pyrenees, there will be rain and snow in parts.
Julia is an ex-pat writer from Brighton living in a small village close to the Andalucian town of Priego de Cordoba. When she's not working she enjoys reading, tracing her ancestry and swimming. She especially loves the summer when she can get down to the coast and chill on the beach.
