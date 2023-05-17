Glimmer of hope as Zelensky and Putin agree to peace talks

By John Ensor • 17 May 2023 • 10:07

The war taking place in Ukraine is expected to drag on for some time, with no sign of peace any time soon. However, both sides have been involved in discussions with an unexpected source.

On Tuesday, May 17, the president of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed that he had spoken to President Zelensky and President Putin over the weekend with the aim of reaching an end to the impasse, according to The Independent.

The leaders of Russia and Ukraine have both agreed in principle to hold separate talks with a delegation made up of six African countries.

A statement was issued on behalf of Mr Ramaphosa which said both Putin and Zelensky were agreeable to host the delegation, in their respective capitals, of ‘an African leaders’ peace mission.’

The South African president’s office also confirmed they were given the green light to make preparations for the meetings, although no specific date has been confirmed at this time.

South Africa has close links with Moscow, which goes back decades when the USSR’s voiced its support of the African National Congress party as it fought to end the apartheid system.

The five other countries who will make up the peace panel are, Zambia, Senegal, Congo, Uganda and Egypt. The conflict in Ukraine has had a massive knock-on effect all over the world, particularly in Africa with the rising cost of grain, fuel, and the negative impact on world trade.

In a vote held by the United Nations last year, Zambia and Egypt voted to condemn Russia’s aggression; South Africa, Congo, Senegal and Uganda abstained.

The announcement is not without its controversy, earlier this year South Africa facilitated naval exercises off its coast with both Russia and China, despite its claim to be neutral on the invasion of Ukraine.

And just this week the US has accused South Africa of supplying weapons and ammunition to their Russian counterparts, something that was strongly denied by Thandi Modise, South Africa’s defence minister.

Less than a week ago President Zelensky visited Rome for a meeting with Pope Francis, where they discussed a possible peace plan.