By Anna Ellis • 18 May 2023 • 14:12

Join in the fun with one of the many events to support Rock Against Cancer. Image: Rock Against Cancer / Facebook.

Rock Against Cancer is holding many charity events on the Costa Blanca.

ON TUESDAY, May 30, Rock Against Cancer will be holding an event at the Stagger Inn in Rojales followed by another at the Oasis Bar in Benijofar on June 6. Both events will raise money for charity with the help of a group of local businesses and both bars.

The charity would like to say a big thank you to Angie and her staff for keeping everyone fed and watered and helping organise the event at the Oasis Bar and also all of the staff at the Stagger Inn for the same.

Rock Against Cancer will also be holding its first event at Cerveceria Dsas3 in Los Palacios on June 20, followed by another event at Stagger Inn on June 27.

The local businesses that join in to help include Sandra Oracle readings, Pink Lake Creations, Bonita Olivia ladies and children’s clothing, Catanza Jewellery as well as Dutch’s Rugby Store selling lots of different items, from Rock Against Cancer t-shirts, mugs, bracelets etc as well Hard Rock Café, Harley Davidson t-shirts and a lot more. All of the money goes straight to the cause.

Also, there will be tile finger paintings, sweets, mugs, rugby shirts and a raffle. For more information about these local businesses and the charity, head to their Facebook pages.

The events continued to be a success with regular customers at both bars supporting the charity. Rock Against Cancer would like to say thanks to all of the publicity by both bars and the stall holders.

An event definitely not to be missed is the Rock Against Cancer concert which is being held on September 8 and 9 in Torrevieja. Tickets are now available, prices are €20 a day or €35 for the two days before the event. Grab your tickets quickly before they sell out. Tickets can be bought at any charity event or online at www.rockagainstcancer.es.

Every fortnight up to the concert the charity is running a Spin the Wheel where the prize for the lucky number will be two weekend tickets for the Rock Against Cancer concert in September.

Contact any one of the stall holders to get a Spin the Wheel number. Numbers are from 1-50 and tickets are €5.

The first spin will be on Friday, May 26 at 7.00.PM on Facebook.