AEMET warns of possible ‘small tornadoes’ forming as a result of the DANA across Spain

By Chris King • 22 May 2023 • 20:09

Image of dark storm clouds. Credit: Ernest Rose/Shutterstock.com

According to a meteorologist from AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, this week will be marked by: “the presence of cold air in the middle layers of the atmosphere”.

The DANA currently causing extreme weather across the country will lose intensity as the week goes on, but: “it will have enough cold air to generate intense storms in many areas”, said the weather expert, Mario Picazo.

A DANA is an isolated high-level depression resulting from the collision of a mass of cold air at high altitudes with warm air from the surface that usually gives rise to downpours and storms.

Posting in Eltiempo.es , he highlighted the showers and storms that are affecting many parts of Spain today, Monday, May 22.

Vamos a entrar en otra semana auténticamente primaveral con la lluvia, las tormentas, el granizo, y algún que otro tornado en el guión de el tiempo. Las temperaturas van a seguir más frescas de lo normal en muchas zonas … os cuento más detalles por aquí https://t.co/Wj3SReHtaE pic.twitter.com/t3vJw6ac78 — Mario Picazo (@picazomario) May 21, 2023

These could be intense in various areas of Catalonia, Andalucia , Murcia, the extreme southeast of Castilla-La Mancha, and the southern half of the Valencian community he explained.

Occasional episodes of hail in Catalonia are not ruled out and there is a risk that “small tornadoes will form”, suggested the meteorology expert.

Llega mucha agua a algunas zonas del sudeste peninsular con la DANA que durante el arranque de la semana se pasará por el sur #lluvia #tormenta #granizo #tornado https://t.co/WTrsP1IJPS pic.twitter.com/BQNKFbY4O8 — Mario Picazo (@picazomario) May 22, 2023

“We are going to enter another authentic spring week with rain, storms, hail, and the occasional tornado in the weather script. Temperatures will continue to be cooler than normal in many areas,” Picazo continued.

On Tuesday the 23rd, with the DANA located in the southeast, he predicted: “colder air in height and a storm on the surface”.

This will probably cause episodes of “torrential rains and hailstorms” to occur, which will mainly affect the provinces of Almería, Murcia, and Alicante the expert added.

In his weekly forecast, Mario Picazo predicted that temperatures will continue to be “very spring-like”, with highs between 20 and 25°C in most places.

“In addition, storms and the intense winds they can generate will sometimes cause the wind factor to amplify the feeling of freshness”, he concluded, as reported by 20minutos.es .