By Max Greenhalgh • 23 May 2023 • 8:42

Water Buffaloes wreck Essex swimming pool

Eight water Buffaloes caused £25,000 worth of damage on Essex property.

Retired couple, Andy and Lynette Smith woke up one July morning to find eight 600kg water buffaloes taking a morning dip in their swimming pool.

The buffaloes made the pool usable and caused £25,000 worth of damage.

Now, after 10 months of waiting, the couple has received compensation from the rare breed farm from where the buffaloes escaped after the farm’s insurer, NFU Mutual, accepted liability, but failed to agree on a settlement for nearly a year.

When the electric fence separating the farm from the Smiths garden failed the water buffaloes seized their chance and took advantage of the swimming pool.

Andy Smith said: “When my wife went to make the morning tea, she glanced out of the kitchen window and saw eight buffaloes in the pool.”

“She called 999 and was told the fire brigade don’t accept hoax calls. It took some persuading to get them to take us seriously. When they arrived, one of the buffaloes, spooked by their hi-vis jackets, headed straight at them.”

The buffaloes were eventually rescued by the farm and Andy Smith.

Water buffaloes, also known as Asian buffaloes, can reach over 6ft in height and spend much of their time in the wild submerged in muddy water.